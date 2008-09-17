FlyCast Streams Radio To Your iPhone, Runs In The Background

iPhone/iPod touch only: Free streaming radio app FlyCast can grab streams from more than 1,000 digital radio stations, but what's unique about it is how it does so. FlyCast can be set to conserve battery life by pre-buffering minutes of music, and only occasionally using your Wi-Fi or cellular connection to grab more. More importantly for multi-taskers, by disabling the "Quick Play" option in FlyCast's settings, the app can be set to open audio streams inside your device's mobile Safari browser, which can be minimised to let you do other things while the audio plays on. For a free application, FlyCast sure solves a major annoyance of owning a web-connected music player. FlyCast is a free download, requires an iPhone or iPod touch running at least the 2.0 software.