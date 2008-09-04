Windows only: Fleace is a Flickr-based desktop switcher for those who only want to switch their desktop wallpaper on startup, or who dislike having wallpaper rotators hang around in their system tray. The stand-alone app can be launched or given a shortcut, which allows the user to preview an image before applying it to the desktop and shutting Fleace down. Alternately, you can add Fleace as a run-once app to your startup process, so it will pull and place Flickr artwork based on tags you specify. Those seeking finer control should check out the excellent John's Background Switcher, but Fleace is a nice solution for low-memory systems or non-picky users. Fleace is a free download for Windows systems only.
Fleace Rotates Flickr-Based Wallpaper Without Hanging Around
