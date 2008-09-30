Firefox Universal Uploader Is Like An FTP Client For Popular Web Sites

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The Firefox Universal Uploader extension (aka fireuploader) uploads and downloads files to and from popular web sites through a simple dual-pane interface. In essence, the Universal Uploader acts very much like previously mentioned FireFTP—the extension that turns Firefox into an FTP client—but it uploads directly to popular web sites like Flickr, Facebook, Google Docs, Picasa, Box.net, and YouTube. So rather than require you to log in to those sites to upload photos, videos, documents, or other files, you can fire up this extension and simply drag and drop files to the webapp you want to upload to. The extension is a little rough around the edges, but it's a great idea and works as advertised.

Firefox Universal Uploader [Firefox Add-ons]

  • Colin Woodridge Guest

    Great -it supports my data access provider, SMEStorage - very slick thanks !

