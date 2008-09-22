Favtape Updates For Easier Playlist Ordering, Sharing

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Favtape, the Seeqpod-powered counterpart to the still-shut-down Muxtape, has upgraded with a wealth of user-friendly features since we last looked at it. The simple layout remains the same, but now it's easier to arrange your playlist, share your "tapes" with a static URL, embed a playlist with album art, and connect and listen from an iPhone. Because Favtape relies on Seeqpod's web-based MP3 searching, there's still somewhat of a hit-or-miss factor with song playback, but that also makes it less likely to come down when the RIAA gets sufficiently annoyed. Favtape is a free service, requires a sign-up to save playlists.

