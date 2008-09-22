You probably don't have to look any further than your spam folder to find examples of unscrupulous merchants flogging their wares with exaggerated claims, but their continued presence demonstrates that plenty of people fall for scam products. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is taking part in a 24-hour global sweep where consumer agencies identify sites making "unrealistic, exaggerated and false claims" for products and target them for further investigation. Of particular note for Lifehacker readers is the promise to crack down on "communication services", though MobileMe probably isn't on the list. If you've encountered a particularly extreme example of dubious online sales tactics, let's hear about it in the comments.
Fake Claims On Internet Stores Come Under Scrutiny
Comments
I love Wu-Yi source as the spammiest (read b*llshit) page I have seen so far anywhere on the internet. It really is state-of-the-art ; )
http://www.wu-yisource.com/
Lose hundreds of kilos by drinking green tea! lol Send all your money now!