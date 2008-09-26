Excel Chart Advisor Helps You Choose The Best Chart Options

Video: Chart Advisor Overview Charting is one of the main strengths of Microsoft's venerable Excel spreadsheet, but with the range of options on offer, it can be hard to pick the best one (and easy to produce an over-designed chart that's high on graphics and low on usefulness). Chart Advisor, a Microsoft-developed Excel add-on, analyses your existing data and suggests the best type of chart to present the information. The product's only a prototype for now, but given Microsoft's focus in Office on "guided activities", I'd expect something similar to show up in the next release of Excel. Check out the video for more details.