Video: Chart Advisor Overview Charting is one of the main strengths of Microsoft's venerable Excel spreadsheet, but with the range of options on offer, it can be hard to pick the best one (and easy to produce an over-designed chart that's high on graphics and low on usefulness). Chart Advisor, a Microsoft-developed Excel add-on, analyses your existing data and suggests the best type of chart to present the information. The product's only a prototype for now, but given Microsoft's focus in Office on "guided activities", I'd expect something similar to show up in the next release of Excel. Check out the video for more details.
Excel Chart Advisor Helps You Choose The Best Chart Options
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
You should have a look on Chart Tamer:
http://www.bonavistasystems.com/Products_ChartTamer_Overview.html
http://www.bonavistasystems.com/DownloadMicroCharts.html#Chart_Tamer
Microsoft Chart Advisor chart selecting process is based on an automated approach. A rule engine scans your data and calculates a score based on the rules and a so called popularity index. I have my doubts that such a full automated approach will help users selecting the appropriate chart type. Charts that are popular but not effective, like the pie chart, will get a high score.
Chart Tamer is following a different philosophy, respecting Alan Coopers rule “Imagine users as very intelligent but very busy.” Chart Tamer asks you some questions about the relationship you want to display and how you want to emphasize your data. Finally Chart Tamer offers you a selection of charts that makes sense in this context.
Andreas