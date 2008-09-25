Windows only: As the name suggests, Everything is a file search engine which tracks every single file on your PC. Unlike full-on search systems like Google Desktop or Windows Search (both recently updated), Everything doesn't index file contents. The default view is all files on your machine: as you type in search terms (including Boolean operators like AND or OR if necessary), the list shrinks to just those files that match. The filenames-only approach makes it less useful when you're searching for a specific nugget of information, but if you're trying to track down a particular file whose name you remember but whose location is elusive, or want to get a sense of how many files of a particular type are on your machine, it's a good solution. It's also considerably leaner than full-blown indexing alternatives; on my test machine, the index was up and running in just a few seconds, although the developer notes that performance may slow if you have a very large collection of nested files. Everything is freeware for Windows only.
Everything Indexes Every File On Your PC
Comments
The built in Search feature of Vista is very good.
I have not bothered installing any 3rd party search apps since using Vista the last two years.
I just press the windows key, then start typing the name of what I want and as I'm typing the list appears and refines until what I want is right there. apps, docs, files, folders...
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
I'm a longtime user of Locate (http://www.locate32.net/) which has served well and which also pre indexes the entire system and then finds in a second. I use this more often than a content finder (Copernic is good though) even if I know the location coz I can open the file fast whithout using a file browser. Gonna try this tho - and at a first look it seems spot on!