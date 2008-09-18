Eric's Movie Database Whips Your Collection Into Shape With IMDb

Windows only: Free home movie organiser Eric's Movie Database (EMDb) is a fast and simple solution for those looking to keep tabs on their DVDs, VHS tapes, or other home movies. Using IMDb as its primary data gatherer, you simply type in the name of your film, confirm which flick it is, and you've got all the standard information filled out. There's a powerful seach function for truly substantial collections, and a button to track who you've got your flicks loaned out to. Mac users looking to organize more than just DVDs should try Delicious Library; for Windows users just looking to give their friends a list of what they've got, EMDb is probably the most time-efficient solution. Eric's Movie Database is a free download for Windows systems only.