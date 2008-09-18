Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Eric's Movie Database Whips Your Collection Into Shape With IMDb

Windows only: Free home movie organiser Eric's Movie Database (EMDb) is a fast and simple solution for those looking to keep tabs on their DVDs, VHS tapes, or other home movies. Using IMDb as its primary data gatherer, you simply type in the name of your film, confirm which flick it is, and you've got all the standard information filled out. There's a powerful seach function for truly substantial collections, and a button to track who you've got your flicks loaned out to. Mac users looking to organize more than just DVDs should try Delicious Library; for Windows users just looking to give their friends a list of what they've got, EMDb is probably the most time-efficient solution. Eric's Movie Database is a free download for Windows systems only.

Eric's Movie Database [via gHacks]

Comments

  • Gerard Guest

    Would love to know of a manager that can include the file. i.e. a database that links to a soft copy file, stored on my computer (for backup purposes) with the same functionality of EMDB. Even better would be something that can be used over the internet (Linux would be awesome!)

    0
  • Gressy Guest

    Thanks, I tested this program. To be honest I didn't like program's features. For example, EMDB doesn't allow downloading information about a movie from different databases. Personally I use Movienizer http://movienizer.com/. It's a freeware full-featured program with friendly interface. But it's only my opinion.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles