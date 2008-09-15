Entertain Kids with a Cheap End Roll of Paper

Newspapers get printed on tight deadlines, so tight that enormous rolls of paper are yanked with a good deal of material still on them if there's another roll ready to go in. The Simple Dollar blog points out that buying one of these rolls gives you a good amount of uncut paper perfect for all kinds of kid-friendly projects, including a paper snowflake, paper aeroplane competitions, and 13 other posted ideas—and the giant, firm tube it comes on is a DIYer's dream. From experience, some newspapers are so happy to get rid of their "end rolls," they'll give them to whoever takes them away, so a call to your local newspaper or printing house might make for a cheap weekend of quietly busy tykes. Photo by LizMarie.