Entertain Kids with a Cheap End Roll of Paper

Newspapers get printed on tight deadlines, so tight that enormous rolls of paper are yanked with a good deal of material still on them if there's another roll ready to go in. The Simple Dollar blog points out that buying one of these rolls gives you a good amount of uncut paper perfect for all kinds of kid-friendly projects, including a paper snowflake, paper aeroplane competitions, and 13 other posted ideas—and the giant, firm tube it comes on is a DIYer's dream. From experience, some newspapers are so happy to get rid of their "end rolls," they'll give them to whoever takes them away, so a call to your local newspaper or printing house might make for a cheap weekend of quietly busy tykes. Photo by LizMarie.
@pcx339
That's incorrect about the termites. They are certainly not the only organisms that break down cellulose. Also, they are not capable of digesting cellulose on their own, but instead harbor symbiotic bacteria that do it for them, like cows. Cellulose in paper can be biodegraded in soil by fungi and bacteria that produce cellulase enzymes. I've seen paper break down impressively fast in the vermicompost on my balcony without any help whatsoever from termites. There would be a ridiculous amount of dead plant matter just sitting around in the world, unable to rot, if termites were the only thing that got rid of cellulose.