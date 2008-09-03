Enabling num lock on the BlackBerry Bold

The BlackBerry Bold largely replicates the keyboard of its predecessor the Curve, but has one notable difference: no num lock key. If you do want to type in a long series of numbers without holding down the alt key, hit alt and then the left shift key. You can disable num lock with alt or either shift key, and you shouldn't need it in fields (like contacts number entry) which expect numbers anyway. If you want more BlackBerry keyboard shortcut goodness, check out handy shortcuts for locking and silencing your Bold.