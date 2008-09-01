Email Prioritizer sorts and holds back Outlook email

Our recent discussion of innovations that should be added to email included the notion of "snoozing" individual emails. Microsoft's Office Labs research division has come up with a different "snooze" concept in its experimental Email Prioritizer add-on prototype, which lets you specify a time period when you don't want to deal with incoming mail, and doesn't deliver it until after that point. There's also an auto-rating system to identify high-priority mails when you do get back to your inbox. Sadly, the software only works with Exchange-enabled Outlook, so home office warriors can't test it out, but it's an indication of how future versions of Microsoft's mail client might evolve.