eBay Offers Mobile Payments By PayPal

ebay.gifeBay is now allowing payments for auctions via PayPal on mobile phones (and holding a contest to promote the service). My personal view is that using any eBay-related service on a mobile is a potential recipe for disaster, since the one time I did my account suffered a still-unexplained security breach. If you've had a better time taking eBay mobile, tell us about it in the comments.

  • Brad Peterson Guest

    The Reserve Bank should not allow this until PayPal offers real security and protection, like signing the EFT Code of Conduct.

  • Carl Stone Guest

    PayPal mobile is secure as PayPal on the web. Sign up, Log in, and Pay for your item or Send money to a friend. I have not had any issues with eBay or PayPal mobile. “PayPal standards either meet or exceed the EFT code of conduct. Its very handy, and safe.

