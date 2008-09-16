eBay gets rid of Bid Assistant

eBay's doing some cleaning up around the site (and for once it doesn't seem to involve putting PayPal anywhere the designers can think of). One consequence is that the Bid Assistant, a feature which helps you place bids on multiple similar items until you win an auction, is getting dumped, apparently because of lack of use. The eBay announcements board has the details on how the feature is getting ditched and what impact there'll be if you are currently using it.