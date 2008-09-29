Earmark New And Used Kitchen Sponges

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Unclutterer blog offers a smart way to separate your kitchen sponges into various roles. A reader there writes:

In our household, we discovered a trick: the Good Clean sponge [for dishes]is used as-is, straight out of the package. When it gets downgraded to the Wiping Sponge [for kitchen counters and the table] , we cut one of the corners off. When the sponge gets downgraded again to a Skunging Sponge [the dregs of cleaning] , we cut another corner off.

Sounds like a great way to make sure you're not using a skunky sponge on your cereal bowl.

Separating the new from the used [Unclutterer]

  • john Guest

    Reminds me of the story of a cleaner from the excellent US book "Nickel and Dimed" - the cleaner used one washcloth for every cleaning job - kitchen, toiletbowl, dog dish, benchtop...

  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Nickel And Dimed is an awesome read -- if I recall rightly, the using multiple cloths was a highly recommended expert approach, while the approach actually pushed by the agency the author was employed by was about minimal effort and maximum flash -- making it clear the cleaning service had visited but not necessarily doing the job well.

