DrPic.com Edits Images Online Without Flash

If you want to edit photos in your web browser without loading Flash, Silverlight, Java, or any other heavy plug-in, check out DrPic.com, a surprisingly full-featured online image editor which works its magic completely in Javascript. [via]
