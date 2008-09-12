DropBox Leaves Private Beta, Invite No Longer Necessary

One of Lifehacker readers' favourite file syncing tools, Dropbox, left private beta today and registration is now open to all. If you're unfamiliar with the service check out how Dropbox syncs and backs up files between computers instantaneously.
