Dropbox for Linux Adds Online Backup to Desktop

Dropbox, the free, web-based backup service previously available only for Windows and Mac computers, has added a free, open-source client for Linux to its offerings. Installing Dropbox puts a folder named "Dropbox" in your Home directory (which can be moved or renamed), and anything dropped in that folder gets backed up to your Dropbox account. The service also adds a control widget to your system panel, letting you see what's in your 2GB of free space and control bandwidth usage. Dropbox is still technically a closed beta, but installing the Linux client let me set up a new account without any invite. Dropbox is a free download for Linux systems.
