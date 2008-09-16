Doodle Updates with Power Features, Facebook Integration

Doodle, the fast, free, and clean poll-maker/event-scheduler we last visited about two years ago, has updated with some helpful power-user features and web hook-ups that make organizing your parties and meetings easy. A new "Power Doodle" option appears when creating a meeting planner or poll, letting people answer with "If need be," hiding certain poll options from certain respondents, and other tweaks. Doodle also has added exporting to Outlook, Google Calendar and other iCal-based calendars, and a Facebook app that lets you poll your friends without a separate URL—they don't have to install the app, and non-Facebook-users can still be added. All in all, a pretty cool and non-spammy way to organize a party or meeting.