Nokia this morning announced that it is offering the option for phone owners to extend the warranty on their phones by 12 months under its Nokia Care Protect program, effectively doubling the coverage period for most models. I've always tended to resist buying extended warranties on electrical products, and it seems particularly strange in the case of phones, where many consumers buy a new model every year anyway. On the other hand, the prices aren't too extreme — $13 for entry-level phones, $34 for 300-7000 series phones, and $72 for Eseries and Nseries smart phones — and there's a case to be made for trying to get a longer lifespan out of your equipment rather than relentlessly buying new models simply for the sake of fashion. Where do you stand when it comes to warranty extension? Let's hear your experiences in the comments.
Does Your Phone Need An Extended Warranty?
Comments
I work at a prominent retail chain and majority of the time we send a NOKIA phone away for repair they come back unrepaired due to liquid damage. I realise a fair few might be the case but it seems to be a lot more than expected. If you paid extra for extended warranty and the same reason came back with your unrepaired phone id say youd be mighty annoyed. TV's, laptops, home phones and other big ticket items i agree with extended warranty but i dunno about mobiles.
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
i think in a country like Australia where most 'free' phones are on a 24 month contract its a good idea.