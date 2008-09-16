Mac OS X only: Free application Dock Dodger removes any running application from your Dock, decluttering your Dock for apps that you want to keep there and ditching the rest. When might something like Dock Dodger come in handy? Let's say, for example, you downloaded the very cool system monitoring application XRG when we mentioned it recently. The app's great, but it has a useless Dock icon. To get rid of its icon, just drag XRG to the Dock Dodger window; next time you restart the app, its icon is nowhere to be found. If you decide you want an icon back in the Dock later, just rinse and repeat the same process. Dock Dodger is donationware, Mac OS X only.
Dock Dodger Hides Running App Icons from Your Dock
