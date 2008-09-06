Do Ebooks, Legal or Not, Make You Buy Real Books?

Popular author Stephenie Meyer put her eagerly-anticipated vampire genre sequel Twilight Sun on indefinite hold after copies of her rough draft showed up on BitTorrent sites. The (obviously somewhat biased) TorrentFreak takes authors to task for not using online leaks as a promotional tool, but I have to ask: Would having access to a digital copy of a nearly-complete book inspire you to purchase the ink-and-paper version? Would having an advanced ebook reader, like the increasingly popular Kindle, change your answer? Let's hear both sides in the comments.
Yeah they do. Until E-books are coupled with decent reader applications (especially on the iPhone / iPod Touch!) I'll continue to pirate ebooks and buy the ones I start to enjoy...