DIY Wall Organisers from Album Art

Not interested in building an album art wall but have a few cool record covers hanging around you'd like to put to good use? The Paper and Stitch weblog suggests DIY album cover wall organisers. [via]
Not interested in building an album art wall but have a few cool record covers hanging around you'd like to put to good use? The Paper and Stitch weblog suggests DIY album cover wall organisers. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink