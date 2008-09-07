DIY Keychain Money Clip Lightens Your Pockets

We've already shown you several ways to streamline your keys with a DIY flair, but reader Oliver writes in with his own inventive method for lightening his pockets by combining his keys with his money clip.
I've recently enjoyed having a money clip rather than a wallet for trips out of the house because it doesn't weigh down the pant pockets as much. The next biggest annoyance was definitely the keys. It occurred to me that I could rivet the keys to a plastic store card (one I don't really want anymore) and include them in the money clip!
It was really quite easy to make, simply drill two 1/8th inch holes in the card and put a 1/8th inch washer on the front and back (with the key contacting the card). Then use two 1/8th inch diameter rivets (1/4 inch long) to hold everything together.
It's a simple idea, but if you're looking to get rid of your bulky keychain, it's worth a try.
