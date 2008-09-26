DIY Hydroponics On the Cheap

DIY web site Instructables has a detailed step-by-step tutorial for setting up your own hydroponics system on a budget with recycled materials. All you'll need to get started is a few 2 litre bottles, tubing, an aquarium pump, and a few other odds and ends—most of which you can find around the house or at your local gardening store. When you're finished, you've got a completely automated hydroponics system that regularly pumps nutrient-filled water to your plants. The final project isn't terribly pretty (it's probably best suited to your garage), but judging by the video in the last step, it appears to work really well. If you're an old hand with with hydroponics, share your experience in the comments.