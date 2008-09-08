DIY Enter Key Doorbell

DIY weblog Make points out a very cool design idea: the Enter key doorbell. It's a no-brainer DIY project; a little glue and and old keyboard ought to do it. This simple DIY also has an unusually high geek quotient, but it's oh-so-fun.
