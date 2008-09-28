DIY Cat Litter Box Ventilation System

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Cat-lover Alan couldn't stand the stink of the litter box in the garage, so he built in a bathroom fan that vents out the side of the house. To smarten up the system, his Mac mini automates the whole business so it's not running continuously:

In front of the litter box sits a motion detector. When the detector "sees" the cat, it tells the computer to start a timer. After 5 minutes (hopefully enough time for the cat, unless he's reading), the fan kicks on and vents the box for 15 minutes. That's just about enough time to take care of any major business that occurred.

Out of respect for the neighbours, he added a dryer sheet on the vent to mitigate the outgoing fumes. How do you automate litter box stink management? Let us know in the comments.

Alan's DIY "Cat Jet" litter box ventilation system [Boing Boing Gadgets via Make]

