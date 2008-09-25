Digital TV Switchover Will Take Place Region By Region

Having recently complained about the haphazard approach being taken to Australia's proposed digital TV switchover, it's good to learn that Australia will be emulating the UK by adopting a region by region switching model, rather than the more drastic US approach of just switching off the analog signal and dealing with the chaos afterwards. There's also a research project underway to ensure that digital reception works well in units and apartment blocks, reflecting the reality that we can't all live in a freestanding dwelling these days. Switchover is still scheduled to be finished by 2013, by which time hopefully the ABC won't be the only free-to-air broadcaster with a decent range of digital channels.