DesktopLyrics Embeds Song Lyrics on Your Desktop



Mac OS X only: As its name suggests, free application DesktopLyrics automatically embeds lyrics on your desktop to the song you're currently listening to in iTunes. It's a simple app that does exactly what it says, but what it doesn't do is actually download lyrics—meaning that if you don't have the lyrics already embedded in the song's metadata, DesktopLyrics won't display anything. Luckily previously mentioned GimmeSomeTune automatically does just that (along with album art and other great features), so working in tandem these two apps make for a killer music desktop. DesktopLyrics is freeware, Mac OS X only. Windows users, check out previously mentioned MiniLyrics.