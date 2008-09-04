Desktop Takeover Embeds Rotating Images on Your Desktop



Windows only: Free application Desktop Takeover is like a rotating digital photo frame for your desktop, embedding user-defined images in an overlay on your desktop. The cool thing about Desktop Takeover is that it can embed several images at a time, and it can rotate the pictures from your hard drive, online photo sharing sites, or even webcams. If you've got a good eye for desktop customisation, there's a lot of potential for an app like this. The biggest drawkback is the 20MB+ memory footprint, so if memory is a concern it may be a pass (hopefully the big footprint will be reduced when the app leaves beta). Desktop Takeover is freeware, Windows only.