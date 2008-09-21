DeletionPedia Compiles Deleted Articles From Wikipedia

If you've tried to find a Wikipedia article that you swear was once there, or can't believe a page doesn't exist, there's a good chance it's over at DeletionPedia, a non-wiki database that automatically picks up the stuff that gets dropped off its more regal counterpart. As you might imagine, some of the stuff at DeletionPedia was taken down because it either became irrelevant or wasn't all that relevant to begin with. But there's also the occasional obscure-but-useful factoid, music/film-geek nugget, and biographical entries voted off for the subject not being well-known enough. Keep it as a backup destination if the big W doesn't quite agree with your breadth of knowledge.