David Levy on Having No Time to Think



The whole reason why you spend time streamlining, automating, and speeding up your workflow isn't to work more—it's to make time for important things computers can't do, like thinking. Professor David Levy argues, however, that our fast-paced world doesn't allow for time to think deeply, the time when we come up with our best ideas and most important insights. Levy's talk at Google last year is a cannot-miss for any lifehacker; at almost an hour in length, you might want to load it up on your media centre in the living room or on your iPod for the gym.