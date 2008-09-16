Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

CrossOver Chromium Ports Chrome to Mac and Linux

Linux and Mac OS X only: Enterprising open source developers have beaten Google to the punch and released a Mac and Linux port of Google Chrome's open source code base, Chromium. CrossOver Chromium offers a native install for Mac and Linux users, but don't get too excited—the developers don't recommend that you use CrossOver as your main browser, and in fact, they call the release "proof of concept" more than anything else. Indeed, my brief testing with Crossover on the Mac was disappointing—it doesn't have the smooth look and feel (or all the features, if I understand correctly) of the official, Google-released Windows version. Still, for Mac and Linux users dying to give Chrome a test drive, it's a fine place to start. CrossOver Chromium is a free download for Intel Macs and Linux.

CrossOver Chromium [CodeWeavers]

Comments

  • Michael Adams Guest

    Another success on the part of Google with Chrome. Their intent was to stimulate the browser ecosystem and to open up the opportunity for developers world-wide to contribute.

    Congratulation Codeweavers, you've made a lot of Mac and Linux users happy today.

    And good job Google, your "do no evil" plan is working....

    Like the quote "Life will find a way" from the movie "Jurassic Park"...now it seems that "Chrome will find a way".

    Michael Adams
    www.chromevoice.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles