Create Separate User Profiles in Google Chrome

The Digital Inspiration blog points out that new-browser-on-the-block Google Chrome shares one thing with Firefox 3 not mentioned in many press reports—a history-aware address bar, or "Awesome Bar," that can create some red-faced moments on a shared computer. If more than one person on your system is switching to Chrome, and you don't feel like staying in Incognito Mode all the time, creating a new profile in Chrome requires manually creating a folder in Chrome's application data folder, but that's all there is to it. Vista and XP users, hit the link below for help finding your Chrome profiles folder, and then creating a custom shortcut to launch your own Chrome without leaving tracks behind on others.