Create An Encrypted Private Directory In Ubuntu

Ubuntu 8.10, the release of the popular Linux distribution due out Oct. 30 (and code-named Intrepid Ibex), will give every user an encrypted private directory by default, one that mounts with you at login and protects your data from any command prompt trickery. In the meantime, the Tombuntu blog explains how to set up an encrypted folder in current versions of Ubuntu, using the same eCryptfs tools as 8.10. The tutorial requires a bit of terminal work, but nothing too complicated, and by the end you'll have simple shortcuts for mounting and unmounting your private drive (with a password, of course). Got a better or easier solution for simple, single-folder encryption in Linux? Tell us in the comments.