Control Remember The Milk From Ubiquity

Firefox with Ubiquity: Command-line quickness and universal task managers go together like milk and ultra-organised cookies. Developer Gary Hodgson realised this and created a super-useful interface for universal to-do manager Remember the Milk inside Ubiquity, the natural language, terminal-style extension that we've taken a shine to. The command plug-in allows registered RTM users to log in and out, add and complete tasks with suggested auto-completions, and offers visual cues when tasks are seriously overdue or high-priority. RTM for Ubiquity is a free download; Firefox users with Ubiquity installed can install the command by visiting the link below (and approving third-party installation).
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink