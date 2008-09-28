cli.gs Brings Short URLs With Detailed Analytics

Webapp cli.gs transforms your long URLs into short URLs with detailed click-through statistics. Unlike previously mentioned dwarfURL, cli.gs gives analytics junkies a rush with interactive AJAX graphs and detailed referrer data in addition to search engine references to the particular URL (or "clig"). cli.gs doesn't stop there: any time someone mentions your clig in social media, be it a blogger, on Twitter, or via delicious, the source is also calculated and treated as coming from "social media." Call it TinyURL on steroids. Clig are also supported by LongURL so you can get the details of the destination URL before you actually click.