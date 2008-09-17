CLhack Prioritises Pictures For Craigslist Searches

Free Craigslist mashup webapp CLhack puts a tabbed, picture-oriented interface on the free classified ads page, offering a visual alternative to clicking through deals based on over-used, all-caps adjectives. Keep the "has picture" option checked, set a minimum and maximum price, and click on any image result to see the full set of product images and the actual listing text, similar to hardware e-tailer NewEgg. It's a super-useful hack for those looking for computers, cars, apartments, or anything else for which a visual preview is mandatory. CLhack may not, as TechCrunch notes, stick around forever, but for the time being, it's a cool Craigslist front-end.
