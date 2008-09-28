Clean Your Shower Head With Vinegar

Tutorial site wikiHow says you can get rid of nastry, goopy build-up on your showerhead without using chemicals—instead, simply simmer it in white vinegar and wipe off any mineral deposits.
Tutorial site wikiHow says you can get rid of nastry, goopy build-up on your showerhead without using chemicals—instead, simply simmer it in white vinegar and wipe off any mineral deposits.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink