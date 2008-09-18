Chrome Speeds Up Web Page Requests With DNS Pre-Fetching

Chrome developers describe one of the features that makes the browser speedier: DNS pre-fetching. When you visit a web page in Chrome, it looks up the IP address of all the links on page before you click on them, in some cases saving you up to a second in DNS-resolution latency time by doing the look-ups preemptively. Type about:histograms/DNS.PrefetchFoundName and about:dns into the address bar to check out your pre-fetch time savings in Chrome. Another way to speed up DNS resolution is to start using the free OpenDNS service.