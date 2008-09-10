The Chome Package Firefox extension makes Firefox look almost exactly like Google Chrome for those of you who prefer Chrome's tabs-on-top style. (Chromifox wasn't quite there.) You've enabled the rest of Chrome's best features in Firefox—now if Mozilla would implement separate processes we'd really be getting somewhere. [via]
Chrome Package Makes Firefox Look Even More Like Chrome
Install Stop-or-Reload button to get the single stop/reload button. Only problem is that the "topper" add-on totally screws up when using the print preview function. Maximising/restoring is somewhat broken because the real window decorations are hidden. I've had a firefox session where the decorations were unhidden which looks messy but have been unable to reproduce.