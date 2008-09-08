Chrome Nightly Updater Checks for Latest Browser Builds

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Google has been cranking out updates and nightly builds of their new browser (that you just might have heard of) to fix bugs and improve stability. One programmer at the ever-helpful Donation Coder forums has released a free utility that makes it easy to check your Chrome build against the developers' and download the newer copy, either as a ZIP archive or self-installing executable. The app is a stand-alone executable, runs small and quick, and checks to see if the build has passed Google's tests before offering it up for grabs. Chrome Nightly Updater is a free download for Windows systems only.

Chrome Nightly Updater [Donation Coders Forum via ReadWriteWeb]

