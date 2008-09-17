Change Google Chrome's User Agent String

The Digital Inspiration blog details the best method (at least for now) of changing Google Chrome's User Agent String to get around browser restrictions. The hack involves opening up Chrome's chrome.dll file with a hex editor—Amit recommends Xvi32—and searching out the User Agent String value and replacing it with whatever browser you want sites to think you're coming from. You could do this with a portable Chrome app to create a tiny iPhone emulator, or create multiple copies of your chrome.dll to make switching back less annoying. Got another User Agent trick worth hacking for? Share it in the comments.