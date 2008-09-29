Catalogue Central Lets You Browse Store Catalogues Digitally

Online shopping often reaps bargains, but for some categories of goods, it's always going to be hard to beat big-box retailers. Catalogue Central Catalogue Central offers digitised versions of current catalogues and sales brochures from a large selection of stores, including Big W, K-Mart, Myer, Officeworks and Dick Smith. It's a relatively easy way to flip through possible bargains without having to give up the 'no junk mail' sign on your letterbox, though a search that's more detailed than just broad categories would be nice (if unlikely). For a similar concept with an added social networking layer, check out previously mentioned u.Lasoo.