Calculate your flight's carbon impact with Carbon Planet

Calculating the amount of carbon you need to offset for a flight can be complicated if your airline doesn't already offer a built-in facility to pay for this when you buy the ticket. Carbon Planet's Flight Emissions Calculator can help out, calculating the emissions involved in any sequence of flights and optionally letting you purchase a carbon credit for them. The airport entry system is a bit fiddly, but seems to cover most Australian cities with airports. The calculated impact in dollar terms also seems a tad high — it's about ten times more than Qantas charges on its site for similar flights — but it's still an interesting investigative tool. Thanks Martin!

[Flight Emissions Calculator]