Cactus Brings Free Voice Dialing To Your iPhone

iPhone only: Considering that voice dialing has been a standard feature of even the cheapest phones for several years, the lack of any sort of hands-free voice dialing on the iPhone is frustrating. Cactus Voice Dialer is a free voice-dialing application based on an open-source speech recognition engine called PocketSphinx. Since it's speech recognition, there's no set up required. Just call a number by saying the contact's name and—if necessary—which number to call (e.g., "Adam Pash's mobile"). Cactus isn't the only voice dialing app available in the App Store, but it is currently the only free voice dialer as far as we can tell (VoiceDial, for example, is a whopping $US15). For as young as it is (and the lack of price tag), I'd say Cactus has a lot of promise. If only Apple would allow apps to tie to special buttons, like double-click home.