If you're hanging out for your boss to unblock Facebook at the office and start using it as a communications tool, you might be waiting a while. An survey of 500 executives by Avanade found that 60% had no plans to integrate social networking tools, even though the majority recognised that incoming staff were likely to want access to them. The main justification offered was a negative impact on productivity, an excuse which increasingly lacks credibility (especially if the alleged time wasters have Net-enabled mobile phones anyway). What excuses does your company use for banning social networking sites? Tell all in the comments.
Businesses still not keen on social networking
Hi Angus,
While productivity is mentioned as a fear by "more than half" of the respondents, that's not the main justification given:
"The key barriers to adoption of social media technologies are:
• concerns about security (76 percent);
• senior management apathy (57 percent); and,
• fear of using unproven technologies (58 percent). "
These findings are similar to those of a survey I managed in 2007. Not much has changed it seems.
Alex
Productivity worries come in fourth.