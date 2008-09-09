Businesses still not keen on social networking

If you're hanging out for your boss to unblock Facebook at the office and start using it as a communications tool, you might be waiting a while. An survey of 500 executives by Avanade found that 60% had no plans to integrate social networking tools, even though the majority recognised that incoming staff were likely to want access to them. The main justification offered was a negative impact on productivity, an excuse which increasingly lacks credibility (especially if the alleged time wasters have Net-enabled mobile phones anyway). What excuses does your company use for banning social networking sites? Tell all in the comments.