Notebooks might be getting smaller and more common, but it still helps to have a decently-sized work area. IKEA Hacker outlines how Jonas upgraded his computer desk by using a cabinet door as a work surface, providing a large, high-gloss surface. This particular furniture hack used a Pax cabinet door, but you could go ultra-cheap by checking for discarded doors in the As-Is section.
Build A Computer Desk From An IKEA Door
I did a similar thing with a 2400x600 kitchen benchtop from Bunnings ($246), and 4 $10 legs from Ikea. Having the laminate benchtop is much easier to keep clean than bare wood.