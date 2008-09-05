Break the Job Search 'Rules' to Land a Great Gig

Job listing site CareerBuilder lists seven so-called rules of job hunting that are sometimes necessary to break in order to land a job that's perfect for you. One in particular—applying for jobs without the listed experience requirement—should inspire anyone feeling overwhelmed:
Forty-six percent of executives said they rely heavily on instinct when making a hiring decision, according to a survey by Robert Half International. If their gut says to hire the candidate with minimum experience but an explosive personality over the aloof applicant with years of experience — they'll usually take the former.
Photo by cmatulewicz.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink