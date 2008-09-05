Break the Job Search 'Rules' to Land a Great Gig

Job listing site CareerBuilder lists seven so-called rules of job hunting that are sometimes necessary to break in order to land a job that's perfect for you. One in particular—applying for jobs without the listed experience requirement—should inspire anyone feeling overwhelmed:

Forty-six percent of executives said they rely heavily on instinct when making a hiring decision, according to a survey by Robert Half International. If their gut says to hire the candidate with minimum experience but an explosive personality over the aloof applicant with years of experience — they'll usually take the former.

Photo by cmatulewicz.