Boxer Emulates DOS On Your Mac

Mac OS X only: When you're feeling nostalgic for your old school DOS games—or even that copy of WordPerfect from back in the day—but you've got a Mac, DOS emulator Boxer comes to the rescue. Based on previously-mentioned DOSBox, you can run DOS-based games (here are three of them, all packaged up especially for use with Boxer), or even productivity applications for DOS, like Microsoft Word version 5.5, which Microsoft has posted as a free download (via). Here's a screenshot of that time machine goodness.

Whether it's for work or play, Boxer is a free download for Intel Macs only.