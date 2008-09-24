Boost Your Wi-Fi Signal With A Colander

Parabolic surfaces are perfect for collecting errant wireless signals and focusing them, and the collander in your kitchen cabinet is a parabola waiting to do something other than hold pasta. Instructables user Dan Folkes describes how to turn a $10 Asian cooking strainer and an equally cheap USB Wi-Fi dongle into a signal-boosting dish. Dan boost his signal enough to detect an additional 20 Wi-Fi hotspots using NetStumbler to sniff them out.
